HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of HealthStream worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.67 million, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.