HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €62.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.08 ($69.75).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 8th.

ETR:HEI opened at €46.77 ($52.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.20. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a twelve month high of €73.02 ($82.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

