Helios Technologies (HLIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $36.60 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

