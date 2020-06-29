HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,170 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000.

FNDX opened at $35.70 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

