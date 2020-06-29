HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP opened at $23.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.46.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.