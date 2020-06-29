HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Canada Goose worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

