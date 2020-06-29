HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 63.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,893 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

