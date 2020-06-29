HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 180,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the period.

BBN opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

