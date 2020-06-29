HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,832,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $24.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

