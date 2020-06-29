HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 408.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,104 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $27.53 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39.

