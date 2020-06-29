HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,499 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE NEP opened at $50.15 on Monday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

