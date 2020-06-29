HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Msci by 27.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,474,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $332.20 on Monday. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $356.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

