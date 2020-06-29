HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 49.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,165 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Cowen raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of AZN opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

