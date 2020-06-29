Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 456.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

HBNC opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $425.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

