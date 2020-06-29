Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (HNP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.76 on September 10th

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7645 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of HNP opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

