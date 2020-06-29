Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT opened at $11.04 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.