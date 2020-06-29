Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of FactSet Research Systems worth $27,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $79,136,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $22,827,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

FDS opened at $328.65 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $343.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.02. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

