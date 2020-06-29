Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.81% of Neogen worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,263,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,280,805.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock worth $2,600,646. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

