Invesco Ltd. Purchases 141,286 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.41% of 58.com worth $29,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 58.com in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 58.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in 58.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 58.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $53.93 on Monday. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

