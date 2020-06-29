Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,437,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 185,006.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,025,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $27.23 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 343.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

