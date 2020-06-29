iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,603.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $165.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

