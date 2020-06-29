iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,066,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 863,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 483,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 495,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 392,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 314,383 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $25.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

