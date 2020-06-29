Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00264.

Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

ITUB stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

