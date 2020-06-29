Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 320,985 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.68.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ opened at $107.94 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.