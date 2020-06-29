Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Jernigan Capital has a payout ratio of -53.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 170.4%.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $310.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.03. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

JCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

