JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMG. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

About Warner Music Group

