JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

