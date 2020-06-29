Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.96

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.9612 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94.

Koninklijke Philips has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

PHG stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

