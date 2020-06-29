Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,598 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after buying an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,382,000 after buying an additional 549,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,753,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,801,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT opened at $65.56 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,330 shares of company stock worth $6,120,196. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.