Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Lendingtree worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $22,478,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $16,227,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $866,739.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREE. BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $270.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.33. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.