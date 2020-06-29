Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Main Street Capital worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1,443.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 69,337 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 178.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 47,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.