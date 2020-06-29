Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $63,185,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,150,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,467.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 1,328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270,847 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAY opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $17.20.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

