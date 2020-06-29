Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

RY opened at $66.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.