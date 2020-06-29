Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $355,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Moody’s by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after buying an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Moody’s by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,177,000 after buying an additional 257,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $268.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.20 and a 200-day moving average of $246.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

