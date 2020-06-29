Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $395,000 Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,145,000 after buying an additional 532,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,803,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 133,162 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $82.36 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.