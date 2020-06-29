Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $420,000 Investment in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,508,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 2,250,796 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after buying an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

