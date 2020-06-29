Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,982 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

