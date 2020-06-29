Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 85 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,136,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $22,827,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Shares of FDS opened at $328.65 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $343.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

