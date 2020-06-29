Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,462 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 343.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.