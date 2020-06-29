Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $402,000 Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 610,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 826,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

JD.Com stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

