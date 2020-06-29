Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,380,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 425,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,989,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 787,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BCS downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

