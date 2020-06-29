Morgan Stanley Has $25.52 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.45% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 42,807.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $19.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

