National Grid plc (NGG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.01 on August 19th

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.0126 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

National Grid has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Shares of NGG opened at $59.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. National Grid has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

