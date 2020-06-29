NB Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 1-year low of A$0.91 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.93.

