Nike’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.96.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

