Paloma Partners Management Co Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,769,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Antero Resources by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,387,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,574 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Antero Resources by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 178,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AR opened at $2.34 on Monday. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

