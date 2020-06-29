Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Banner worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,477,000 after buying an additional 236,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,628,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after buying an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 6.8% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 801,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,887 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

BANR opened at $34.81 on Monday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

