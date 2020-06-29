Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Park Electrochemical has raised its dividend by an average of 87.5% per year over the last three years. Park Electrochemical has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

PKE stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. Park Electrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

