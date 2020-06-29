Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on July 17th

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 287.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.45 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.