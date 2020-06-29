Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

